Ben Affleck 'Reached Out' to Jennifer Lopez 'as a Friend' Before Meeting: 'In No Way Disrespectful'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion came about organically.

"Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," a source tells PEOPLE of how the former couple reconnected 17 years after they ended their relationship in 2004.

"He was basically checking up on her," says the source. "He was single and thought she might be single, too."

At the time, Lopez, 51, was still with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The former couple announced they were "working through some things" in March before officially parting ways in April. In January, Affleck, 48, had split with then-girlfrend Ana de Armas after first being romantically linked in early 2020.

"It was in no way disrespectful, because he really thought she wasn't with Alex anymore," the source says of Affleck reaching out to Lopez.

Last week, Lopez and Affleck were spotted spending time together in Montana, where the Justice League actor owns a home. In late April, Affleck was seen outside of Lopez's L.A. home.

A source close to Lopez told PEOPLE earlier on Friday that she "is in touch with Ben every day."

"They are making plans to see each other," that source said. "Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."

The getaway was all Affleck's idea, the source added. "They both had last week off and wanted to spend time away from L.A.," the source said. "Ben suggested Montana since he has a place there."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.