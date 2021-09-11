Ben Affleck was intercepted by an aggressive man trying to take his picture at the airport in Venice following his red carpet return with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Pushes Man Off of Him at the Airport as He Tries to Leave Venice with Jennifer Lopez

09/11/2021 EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck pushes away a fan who tries to take a photo with Jlo in Venice. The 49 year old American actor who is attending the Venice film festival with Lopez was spotted pushing away a male at an airport as a fan attempted to take a selfie with the couple.

Affleck, 49, was intercepted by an aggressive man trying to take his photo as he headed to the airport in Venice on Saturday.

The Last Duel star put his hand on the man's chest and pushed away during the brief encounter. His security team also stepped in to put distance between the actor and the man.

Lopez, 52, trailed behind Affleck as they attempted to leave the city.

Affleck's encounter at the Venice airport occurred one day after he and Lopez made their red carpet return at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the Boston native's film The Last Duel.

Friday's premiere marked the pair's first major red carpet together in over 15 years — with their last being at the premiere of Gigli in July 2003.

The couple held hands and kissed as the photographers snapped their photo.

Affleck looked dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with satin lapel and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lopez wore a white mermaid style Georges Hobeika gown with low deep V-neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized with a Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring featuring yellow diamonds, an embellished silver clutch and Jimmy Choo platforms.

Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged that November, before postponing their September 2003 wedding and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

They rekindled their romance in earlier this year before making it Instagram official in July.

The relationship is now full speed ahead with a source telling PEOPLE in late August that the couple is "in it for the long run."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The previous month, an insider told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

Affleck and Lopez have the stamp of approval from the actor's best friend Matt Damon, who told Extra at the Stillwater premiere in July, "I'm just so happy for him."

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," Damon added of his longtime friend. "I'm glad for both of them."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

