Ben Affleck Plays a Basketball Coach on a Road to Redemption in New The Way Back Trailer

Ben Affleck is a troubled man seeking redemption in the powerful new trailer for The Way Back.

In the drama, from Warrior director Gavin O’Connor, the actor, 47, plays Jake Cunningham, a former basketball phenom who, for reasons unknown, walked away from the game. Years later he’s asked to coach the basketball team for his alma mater. In building the underperforming group’s spirits up, Jack is forced to wrestle with his own demons and conquer his alcoholism which has destroyed his life.

When the first trailer dropped in November, Affleck opened up about how much the film’s message means to him.

“So proud of this one and the incredible team behind it. Here’s your first look at #TheWayBack, a story of endurance and redemption. In theaters this March,” he wrote on Twitter.

Affleck and O’Connor also worked together on 2016’s The Accountant.

Affleck raved about the experience of making The Way Back, telling PEOPLE, “Gavin and the extraordinary cast of young actors who played the basketball players made me better every day and reminded me why I wanted to be an actor twenty five years ago—simply because I love it.”

O’Connor said the film is “very much a story about the human condition— love, loss, hope, redemption.” “I’m deeply proud of Ben’s commitment to the process and his exploration of the character,” he added.

The Way Back was Affleck’s first project after completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center last October. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he said at the time in a statement.

The film, which also stars Janina Gavankar, Al Madrigal and Hayes MacArthur, opens March 6.