Ben Affleck Played a Late Night Game of Poker After Appearing Inebriated at Halloween Party

Ben Affleck hit up a casino after he was seen leaving a West Hollywood Halloween party apparently inebriated on Saturday night.

Affleck, 47, who has been open about his alcohol addiction and recently celebrated one year of sobriety, was seen gambling at Commerce Casino in Los Angeles after attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball. According to TMZ, the actor arrived at the casino at around 1 a.m. with a female friend and sat at a poker table for a few minutes, leaving shortly after.

Earlier in the night, Affleck seemed to have trouble walking while leaving his hotel for the party, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Photos from the night show the star wearing a dark suit and a Halloween skull mask over his face.

“Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction,” a friend of Affleck told PEOPLE. “Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time. It was never as if this was simply behind him.”

The next day, Affleck was seen arriving at ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home, with whom he shares three kids.

“You could tell that it wasn’t an easy thing for him, but Ben owned his mistake,” a source told PEOPLE.

“He looked tired,” the source added.

In footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday, Affleck said, “It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” before entering Garner’s home.

Hours before the Halloween party, the actor addressed having been in recovery for over a year on social media after cracking a joke about his personal life.

“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” he wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he continued.