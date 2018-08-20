Ben Affleck Spotted Out Again with Playboy Model: They're Enjoying 'Getting to Know Each Other'

Ben Affleck continues to spend time with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The Justice League actor, 46, was first spotted with Sexton on Thursday, having what an insider told PEOPLE “looked like maybe a first date” at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

And they were together again on Sunday for another meal, spotted by photographers as Affleck and Sexton swung by a Jack In The Box drive-through in Santa Monica.

Affleck sat in the driver’s seat of his black Range Rover, wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt. Sexton was all smiles next to him, wearing a black and gray top.

Shauna was also seen at Affleck’s house before the Jack In The Box outing, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They hung out at his house and also drove around on the west side,” the source says. “They seemed to get along great. They were chatting and laughing. Ben looked happy.”

Later, the source tells PEOPLE, “They ordered a late dinner to his house and seem to enjoy getting to know each other.”

Their day together comes as speculation over Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus‘ relationship status continues.

The Saturday Night Live producer was missing from the actor’s 46th birthday celebration on Wednesday, and has since deleted her Instagram account.

Shookus and Affleck have been dating for over a year, marking the actor’s first public relationship since his split from Jennifer Garner (with whom he shares three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6).

Shookus was by Affleck’s side throughout the summer while SNL is on break, with PEOPLE previously reporting that the Buffalo native had been staying at Affleck’s $19 million mansion on and off, as well as her own place in L.A.

“They are enjoying each other’s company,” a source told PEOPLE. “She has been in L.A. more as there is downtime from SNL.”

Both were last seen together in July, soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico where Affleck was filming the Netflix movie The Last Thing He Wanted alongside Anne Hathaway. A source told PEOPLE then that the pair appeared “happily in love.”

Meanwhile, an Affleck insider told PEOPLE that the actor was “doing well” as he turned 46 on August 15.

“He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here,” a friend close to Affleck said.

Affleck opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction last year, and is continuing treatment. “He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” added the Affleck pal. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

Sexton, who is originally from Virginia and was named Miss May 2018, “looked very cute” on her dinner date with Affleck on Thursday, according to a source — and definitely got the star’s attention.

“He seemed interested,” said the onlooker. “They weren’t affectionate but seemed to have a fun dinner. He ordered for them and took care of the check. They chatted across from each other.”