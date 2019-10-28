Ben Affleck Is Not 'Seriously Involved with Anyone,' Says Source as He's Seen with Katie Cherry

Ben Affleck is not in a serious relationship, despite stepping out with a female companion on Saturday night.

Amid reports that Affleck, 47, is now dating singer Katie Cherry, the woman whom he was seen gambling with at Commerce Casino in Los Angeles over the weekend, a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE that Affleck is still single.

“Ben has dated over the last year, but is not seriously involved with anyone at this time,” the source says.

Affleck, who has been open about his alcohol addiction and recently celebrated one year of sobriety, was spotted arriving at the casino at around 1 a.m. on Saturday with a female friend, later identified as Cherry, TMZ reported.

The pair, who arrived shortly after Affleck had attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, was photographed sitting down at a poker table for a few minutes and left not long afterward.

Earlier in the night, Affleck appeared to have trouble walking while leaving his hotel for the party, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Photos from the night show the star wearing a dark suit and a Halloween skull mask over his face.

“Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction,” a friend of Affleck told PEOPLE. “Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time. It was never as if this was simply behind him.”

The next day, Affleck was seen arriving at ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home, with whom he shares three kids — Samuel Garner, 7, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13.

“You could tell that it wasn’t an easy thing for him, but Ben owned his mistake,” a source told PEOPLE. “He looked tired.”

In footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday, Affleck said, “It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” before entering Garner’s home.

Hours before the Halloween party on Saturday, the actor addressed having been in recovery for over a year on social media after cracking a joke about using the exclusive dating app, Raya.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote on Instagram. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” he wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others.”

“@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery,” he went on.

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he added.