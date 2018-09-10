Ben Affleck's Mom Is Staying with Jennifer Garner As Actor Continues Rehab Treatment

Jennifer Garner and her three kids have a special person visiting them at home — Grandma Affleck!

Ben Affleck’s mom Chris has been staying with Garner and her three grandkids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9 and Samuel, 6 — as Affleck, 46, continues seeking treatment at a rehab facility in Malibu. Garner and Chris Affleck were spotted together with the kids heading to church on Sunday.

A source tells PEOPLE that Chris Affleck is spending time with Garner, 46, as she promotes her new movie Peppermint, which was released in theaters last week.

“Jen has been super busy promoting her movie, and getting the kids settled back in school,” the source says. “She seems great. She has been very excited and proud to promote her new movie. The kids are excited to be back in school.”

Although the couple announced their separation in June 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017, on Aug. 22, it was Garner who drove Affleck to a Malibu treatment center when it became clear he was drinking again and needed help.

