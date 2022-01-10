Ben Affleck Says Making Joss Whedon's Justice League Was 'the Worst Experience': 'It Was Awful'

"That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things," Ben Affleck said about making 2017's Justice League

Ben Affleck does not look back fondly on his time making Justice League.

The actor reprised his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 2017 film, which saw director Joss Whedon take over the project after original filmmaker Zack Snyder stepped away from the movie after his 20-year-old daughter's death by suicide.

Several Justice League costars have spoken out against Whedon's alleged behavior on set of the film, including Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who recalled being "shocked" by how he spoke toward her during production. Additionally, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, accused Whedon of being "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable." (An official investigation by WarnerMedia ended with "remedial action.")

Though he doesn't mention Whedon by name, Affleck told the Los Angeles Times that making Justice League turned out to be the "worst experience" because of many reasons. (The film shoot had been plagued by a variety of issues, including delays, budget issues, script changes, as well as the last-minute director change late in filming, which resulted in extensive reshoots.)

"It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack's personal tragedy and the reshooting," said Affleck. "It just was the worst experience. It was awful."

The Tender Bar actor added, "It was everything that I didn't like about this. That became the moment where I said, 'I'm not doing this anymore.' It's not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything."

In October, Affleck alluded to the challenging Justice League production while speaking with Variety, sharing what it was like to play Batman again for the upcoming Flash movie, which is directed by Andy Muschietti.

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," he said at the time, adding that working on The Flash after Justice League "was really lovely" and "really fun."