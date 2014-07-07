Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry also pop up in the latest trailer for the film, an adaptation of Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel

Ben Affleck Looks Suspicious in New Trailer for Gone Girl (VIDEO)

The latest trailer for Gone Girl dives deeper into the mystery surrounding Amy Dunne’s disappearance and the dark cloud of suspicion hovering over her husband Nick.

The new video, released Monday morning, shows similar scenes to the film’s first look as Nick (Ben Affleck) joins the national search for his wife – now interposed with eerie voiceovers from Amy’s infamous diary.

“I will practice believing my husband loves me,” she whispers. “But I could be wrong.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the supporting stars Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry.

Fans who haven’t read Gillian Flynn’s 2012 thriller can get a head start on solving the murder with the movie’s new posters, which offer clues as to who killed Amy (Rosamund Pike).

The four posters, published Sunday by Entertainment Weekly, display evidence bags filled with objects linked to Amy’s disappearance: a photo, scalpel, red thong and threatening note torn from her diary.

They sure looks suspicious, but as lovers of the book know, not everything is as it seems during the spellbinding investigation.

“I did not kill my wife. I am not a murderer,” Nick insisted in the film’s haunting first trailer.

Can he be trusted? Find out when Gone Girl hits theaters Oct. 3.

