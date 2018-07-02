One year after making their relationship public, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong and using their summer breaks from work to grow their romance.

The Justice League star, 45 — who recently wrapped filming on his next film, the Netflix-produced ensemble Triple Frontier, in Hawaii — “is great,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He seems very happy that Lindsay is in L.A. now.”

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, have recently been spotted out at restaurants together, eating at Italian eatery Felix Trattoria in Venice, California, on June 18 and taking Shookus’ parents out to Southeast Asian restaurant Cassia when they visited Affleck’s Los Angeles home later that week.

Affleck and Shookus in Los Angeles in November. BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Buffalo native Shookus is staying at Affleck’s $19 million mansion on and off, as well as her own place in L.A. for the summer. She maintains a residence in New York City and will have to be on the East Coast more once the new season of SNL begins filming in the fall.

For now, she and the actor are “spending more time together while they both have downtime from work,” an Affleck pal says. “They’re enjoying doing normal couple things and exploring L.A. together.”

The insider adds that Affleck is also committed to making the most of family time with his kids — daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 — with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 46, who have not yet been introduced to Shookus.

“Ben loves spending time with the kids,” the Affleck pal continues. “They each have activities they like doing together.”