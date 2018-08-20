Though they’ve been dating for over a year, Ben Affleck was “never fully committed” to Lindsay Shookus, a source tells PEOPLE.

The actor, 46, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, have not been photographed together since late July and Affleck has been spending time with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Multiple outlets reported on Monday that Affleck and Shookus had split.

Another source told PEOPLE previously that Affleck and Shookus were “enjoying each other’s company” this summer and “taking it slow” throughout their relationship.

Reports of the split come a day after the actor was spotted with Sexton at a Jack In The Box drive-through in Santa Monica. It was their second outing last week and days after an insider told PEOPLE the pair went to Nobu restaurant in Malibu for what “looked like maybe a first date.”

“She looked very cute, and he seemed interested,” a source told PEOPLE about the duo’s Nobu dinner.

Shookus was noticeably absent from Affleck’s birthday celebration, which he spent with his three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, whom he co-parents with ex Jennifer Garner.

A friend close to the Oscar winner recently told PEOPLE that he has been in a happy, health-focused place.

“Ben is doing well,” the Affleck pal said. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships.”

Affleck and Shookus first made their relationship public when they were spotted grabbing dinner in July 2017.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that they had known each other for years and were close before their respective divorces.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 after over a decade of marriage and filed for divorce this past April.

Shookus was previously married to then-fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller in 2010 before splitting a few years ago. They share one child.

“They were both married at the time, but there was definitely a flirtation,” a source previously told PEOPLE.