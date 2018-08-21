Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Split Over Distance, Says Source: 'They Tried to Make It Work'

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus split because they couldn’t make a long-distance relationship work, a source says.

“It was amicable, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” partly because of work and family obligations on different coasts, says an Affleck pal. “They truly cared for each other and tried to make it work. Unfortunately now is not the time.”

The actor, 46, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, have not been photographed together since late July, and Affleck has been seen over the last several days stepping out with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Affleck is based in L.A., where he lives near ex Jennifer Garner and their children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6. Shookus’ home base is in New York, where she shares custody of a 5-year-old daughter with ex-husband Kevin Miller and works on SNL. Over the summer, she spent time with Affleck in L.A., sometimes staying at his house, and also visited him on movie sets in Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

News of the split comes as Affleck has been spending time with Sexton. The two were seen grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu last week and hitting a Jack In the Box drive-thru together over the weekend.

Affleck and Shookus first made their relationship public when they were spotted grabbing dinner in July 2017.

A friend close to the Oscar winner told PEOPLE just before his Aug. 15 birthday that he has been in a happy, health-focused place.

“Ben is doing well,” the Affleck pal said. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships.”