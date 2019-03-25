Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Grab Lunch and Shop for New Pillows During Fun Sunday Outing

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus stepped out for a relaxing and productive Sunday together.

The newly reunited couple was seen walking around Los Angeles as they grabbed a bite to eat and ran some errands. The two wore light jackets in the cool weather, with Affleck opting for a black leather jacket over a black shirt and maroon pants. Shookus, on the other hand, chose brighter colors with a beige jacket over a patterned top and blue jeans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair were seen laughing as they enjoyed lunch in the open air. They were later spotted buying new pillows at a home store, with Shookus at one point showing something on her phone to the cashier as they both laughed.

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Back Together: They ‘Picked Back Up Where They Left Off’

X17

Affleck, 46, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, rekindled their romance earlier this year after first splitting up in late summer.

“Ben and Lindsay have picked back up where they left off at this point,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

A second source close to the actor added the two “are spending time together” after they broke up in August.

“He loves to be with her,” the insider added. “They are both focusing on their families.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck Says He Tries ‘Very Hard’ at Being a ‘Good Dad’: ‘I’m Lucky’ My Kids Have a Great Mom

The pair have been spotted together more frequently in recent months. The couple attended the New York City premiere of Affleck’s new Netflix film Triple Frontier in early March. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were seen walking out side-by-side in the snowy weather.

After the premiere, the two headed to the afterparty where they stayed close to each other while Affleck made the rounds talking to people.