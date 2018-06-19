Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Have Date Night After Ex Jennifer Garner Praises Him as a Father

Ben Affleck an Lindsay Shookus stepped out on Monday night for a dinner in Venice, California.

The couple, who went public with their romance last summer, were photographed heading into the famed Italian restaurant Felix Trattoria.

He wore a black leather jacket that he paired with blue jeans and a purple shirt. For accessories, the 45-year-old actor added dark shades and colorful leather shoes.

Shookus, 37, wore a black checkered skirt and black top. She added a denim jacket, black clutch and mauve mules.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus ROL/X17online.com

The pair’s date night out came after the Justice League star spent Father’s Day with daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

Affleck had been in Los Angeles all week doing activities with his kids, including attending Violet’s graduation from Carlthorp on Thursday and celebrating with lunch at Ivy at the Shore after. On Sunday, he had his two younger children were spotted at Dunkin’ Donuts in Santa Monica.

The Oscar winner also celebrated Father’s Day with an Instagram post featuring a card from one of his children that reads, “Love you, Dad! You are my superhero!”

“I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special,” he captioned the post. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure.”

Affleck’s estranged wife Jennifer Garner also wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

The 46-year-old actress shared a dedication to her ex, a sepia-filtered photo of Affleck with a sweet shout-out about his parenting.

“Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday,” she wrote.

Though the famous duo separated in 2015 and filed for divorce last year, they have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

“The kids love when they all spend time together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy. She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”

Meanwhile, Shookus — who worked for years as a behind-the-scenes star-maker at Saturday Night Live — recently opened up to Elle about having the spotlight turn in her direction.

“It’s strange to me,” she said. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.”

It helps that Shookus keeps the added attention in perspective. “Someone thinks about you for one minute and then says, ‘What do I want for lunch?” she joked.

“I’ve put a lot of time in the past two years into just making myself better internally,” said Shookus, who has a 5-year-old daughter from a previous marriage to producer Kevin Miller. “Self-love means something. I thought it was all a joke for a long time. It’s really important. Giving yourself a break is really important.”