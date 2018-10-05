Ben Affleck Seen Leaving Jennifer Garner's House After Spending Five Hours Finalizing Divorce

Ben Affleck spent a total of five hours at Jennifer Garner‘s house while the two finalized their divorce.

The Justice League actor was seen arriving at the Peppermint star’s home on Thursday — the same day the two finalized their divorce, PEOPLE confirmed. Garner and Affleck, both 46, met with lawyers and a private judge to finalize the terms of their divorce three years after announcing their separation.

The former couple announced their separation in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and three children together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and married in June 2005 before simultaneously filing for divorce in April 2017.

The news of the divorce comes a day after Affleck addressed his recent rehab stay, where he was treated for 40 days. Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22 to address his alcohol addiction, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Garner was seen driving him to the treatment center.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck wrote in the statement, posted to his Instagram. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Garner and Affleck have continued to spend time as a family and co-parent after they officially filed for divorce almost two years after announcing their separation in 2015. They recently took the kids to see Hello, Dolly! on Broadway in mid July, starring family friend Victor Garber, and spent Easter together in Hawaii where Affleck was filming.