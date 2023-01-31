Ben Affleck Laughs While Chatting with Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck is sharing a laugh with ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller.

The two were photographed outside Garner's home in Brentwood, Calif., as Affleck chatted with Miller before leaving on Sunday. The meetup comes after Miller and Garner explored Santa Barbara together on Saturday, holding hands and smiling while on a walk together.

Miller is the chairman and CEO of Cali Group, which owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain. He has two kids with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell. He and Garner began dating back in 2018 after her divorce with Affleck was finalized. They keep their relationship mostly private, having never spoken about their romance publicly or making any public appearances together.

The actress, 50, and Affleck, 50 — who is now married to Jennifer Lopez — share three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When Garner and Miller started dating five years ago, a source told PEOPLE, "Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step. Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."

Garner, 50, told PEOPLE back in March 2021 that the idea of getting married again wasn't an immediate thought.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she said at the time. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'

Back in 2019, Affleck praised Garner, saying he felt lucky to have her as the mother of his children.

"When somebody's the mother of your kids, they're going to be the most important central person in your life, and that's good," he said at the time. "I hope I'm a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible."