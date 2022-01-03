Ben Affleck Laughs About Snoop Dogg Mispronouncing His Name During Golden Globe Nominations

"That was nice," Ben Affleck joked about Snoop Dogg's hilarious moment during the 2022 Golden Globe nominations last month

Ben Affleck is having a laugh about Snoop Dogg correcting himself when announcing his name during the Golden Globe nominations.

The 50-year-old rapper helped unveil the 2022 Golden Globe nominees last month, tripping over a few name pronunciations during the live stream, including when Affleck came up. Affleck, 49, was recognized under the best supporting actor category for his performance in The Tender Bar.

After not quite landing Affleck's last name, Snoop quickly corrected himself, saying with a smile, "Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that, Ben."

"That was nice, yep," Affleck said with a laugh. "He did get the emphasis a little off, yes. It's funny because I always grew up and I though like, 'Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name. Now it sounds like the duck commercial. 'Aflac! Yes, I know, isn't that funny? Ha ha.' "

"When I was a kid," he recalled, "my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, 'A, F as in frank, F as in frank...' and I was always like, 'Why did they always do that?' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, 'Mr. and Mrs. A-s-s-l-i-c-k.' I was like, 'Oh, I see!' You'd hate to have that misunderstood."

Joked host Clarkson, "Love that you didn't say it on daytime TV!"

"Spelled it out," he replied with a laugh, joking, "because people can't read!"

The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, stars Tye Sheridan as a boy named J.R. growing up learning from Uncle Charlie (Affleck), who is a bar owner, and other father figures. J.R. pursues his dreams, though his mom (Lily Rabe) and grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) worry about J.R.'s future. It's based on J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name.

Affleck recently told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) all about the role, saying, "I loved the part. I loved the writing. Director George is fabulous."

"Really, the most beautiful thing about this movie," he continued, "is whatever your family happens to look like, what a big difference it makes in the lives of young people to give them the sense that they're loved and that you believe in them. ... It shows how powerful those people, figures in your life can be. I know in my own life there's people along the way that have made a massive difference."