Ben Affleck's girlfriend Ana de Armas and his three kids left a playful prank on the actor's front lawn

Ben Affleck's 3 Kids Place Cutout of His Girlfriend Ana de Armas Outside His L.A. Home

Ben Affleck's kids left a cutout of his girlfriend Ana de Armas on his front lawn

Ben Affleck's kids are bringing in the fun and games.

The actor's three children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11; and son Samuel, 8, spent Friday with their dad's girlfriend, Knives Out star Ana de Armas in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The group of kids and de Armas, 32, played a prank on Affleck, 47, by leaving a cardboard cutout of the actress on his lawn.

The cutout featured the star striking a pose while lying on her stomach and smiling widely.

In May, Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water, took their relationship to the next level when the couple was seen taking a stroll with the actor's kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"They are very happy together," a source told PEOPLE of Affleck and de Armas who made their relationship public in March.

Another source told PEOPLE the two are "very serious" after the actress spent the night with Affleck and his kids.

"He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her," the source added.

De Armas confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈," de Armas wrote in the caption. "Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."