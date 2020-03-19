Ben Affleck Jokingly Asks Ana de Armas to 'Credit' Him for Taking Photos of Her on the Beach

Ben Affleck wants Ana de Armas to acknowledge his photography skills.

The Way Back star, 47, left a hilarious comment on the de Armas’ Instagram after she posted several photos that he took of her on the beach during their Costa Rica vacation on Tuesday.

“Photo credit pls 😂,” Affleck wrote in a note captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

The Knives Out actress, 31, did not tag or credit Affleck when she first shared the shots on social media, only captioning the slideshow, “✨🧡.”

In the first shot, de Armas is captured looking softly into the camera while in the other photos, she can be seen frolicking on the shore, wearing a crochet halter dress.

Hours before her post, photos emerged of Affleck taking photos of de Armas as she walked along beach in Costa Rica.

The actors were seen out together again on Wednesday when they were spotted on coffee run in California. De Armas even brought her dog along as the two dressed casually and chatted during their outing.

A source told PEOPLE the duo had an “instant connection” while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water this winter.

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas BACKGRID

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” the source said of the pair, who play a couple in the movie from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

In early March, the new couple were spotted vacationing together in de Armas’ hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops. Affleck, who speaks Spanish, was seen interacting with several fans in the local language.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source told PEOPLE of the trip. “They are definitely dating.”

After arriving back in the U.S. from their trips around Latin America, Affleck and de Armas, who is also starring in the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, spent Saturday night together and the actress joined the Oscar winner at his home.