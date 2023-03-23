Ben Affleck Jokes He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That Jennifer Lopez 'Really Likes' 'Yellowstone'

Jennifer Lopez wants Rip and Beth to go the distance.

The actress/musician's husband Ben Affleck revealed his wife's love for Yellowstone on Wednesday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, saying that she is "drawn to the romance between" the characters played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.

"Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich," said Affleck, 50. "And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.' "

"I was like, 'Wait a minute — with Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?' " he added in the interview, which he did alongside his longtime friend/collaborator and AIR costar Matt Damon.

"I'm kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes Yellowstone," Affleck joked.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Damon, 52, added that he "was always mystified that Cole wasn't a giant movie star," as both he and Affleck starred with Hauser in 1992's School Ties and 1997's Good Will Hunting.

"When we worked with him, he was 16, I'll never forget," Damon recalled. "We were driving back into Boston ... leaving set for the first week, driving into Cambridge, and we're like ... 'Leaving me and you out, who's the f---in' best actor here?' And both of us, at the same time, were like, 'Hauser.' "

"He was raw talent; just astonishing ... and just the sweetest soul," the actor continued.

"He is very convincing as that guy," Affleck added of Hauser's Yellowstone character, Rip Wheeler. "I think America believes he is Rip."

Also starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and more, Yellowstone follows John Dutton (Costner, 68), the patriarch and owner of Montana's largest ranch as he navigates conflict within his own family and with the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, national park and developers. The show has inspired two prequel spinoff series: 1883 and 1923.

The first eight episodes of Yellowstone season 5 aired from Nov. 13, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, and more than 12 million people tuned in for the first two — a record for the show.

"After four seasons, the show's massive audience base continues to impress with its latest season premiere becoming the most watched scripted television premiere of 2022," said Ashwin Navin, co-founder of Samba TV. "Yellowstone continues to tap into the passions of a broad swath of viewers throughout the American Midwest hungry for Western-themed genres that have been largely underrepresented on television in recent years."

Season 5 will be the show's lengthiest yet, at 14 episodes. In January, following the mid-season finale, Paramount announced that the final six episodes of the season will air this summer.