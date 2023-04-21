Ben Affleck Jokes About Skinny-Dipping with Jennifer Lopez on Recent Trip: 'We Were Naked in the Pool'

The actor/director called wife Jennifer Lopez the "most gorgeous woman in the world"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 04:17 PM
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: John Shearer/Getty

Ben Affleck is swimming and telling!

The 50-year-old Oscar winner appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he discussed his new movie Air. The host playfully asked Affleck a series of questions, including one about the last time he went skinny dipping.

"My wife and I went on a little vacation recently, we went in the pool — I don't know if that counts as skinny dipping. It wasn't, like, an '80s college movie or anything."

"Well, were you naked?" asked Drew Barrymore.

"We were naked in the pool, yes," he confirmed, to cheer from the audience.

Barrymore, 48, replied, "I'm so glad. There's nothing more beautiful than swimming in that birthday suit!"

Affleck also admitted in the chat with Barrymore that while there is definitely something to be said about Lopez's "work ethic" in how she looks, his wife, 53, "just eats whatever she wants."

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything," he said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Visibly flabbergasted, Barrymore asked her guest, "Is it the working out?" — to which Affleck responded, "She works out. I work out too, but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing."

"There's no taking away of the work ethic — the work ethic is real, the discipline is real — but also the superhuman thing is real," Affleck said. "She's the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular."

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Honors "Brilliant" Jennifer Lopez at Air Premiere: "Helps Me in Every Conceivable Way"

And while the actor's multihyphenate wife has "never said" what she would change about him given the chance, Affleck told Barrymore that he has a guess.

"She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak," the Good Will Hunting star said of Lopez. "I don't know if you've noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles."

"She's never said that to me, but that would be my guess," he added.

Air is now in theaters.

