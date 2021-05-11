Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together in Montana following her split from Alex Rodriguez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Montana Getaway Was His Idea, Says Source: 'They Wanted to Spend Time Away'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Montana getaway was the Oscar-winning actor's idea, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They both had last week off and wanted to spend time away from L.A.," the source says in this week's issue, on stands Friday. "Ben suggested Montana since he has a place there."

The trip "was a nice break for Jennifer," adds the insider.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

On Monday, sources told PEOPLE they were spotted riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck, 48, has a home. He was seen behind the wheel with Lopez, 51, in the passenger seat.

That day, a source told PEOPLE Lopez "had a great time with Ben" in Montana, adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," the source said of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in L.A. on Saturday on a private jet.

Before being spotted in Montana, Lopez and Affleck both attended and participated in the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event, which aired May 2. (They were not pictured together at the L.A. venue.)

Their sightings together and separately come a month after Affleck commented on Lopez's glow in an interview with InStyle when the mother of two graced the cover of its May Beauty Issue.

"Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s … at best?" he joked as Lopez later told the magazine: "I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

News of Affleck and Lopez's outings come after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.