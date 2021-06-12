Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunite in Los Angeles: Source

The duo reunited after Ben Affleck spent time bonding with Jennifer Lopez's mom earlier in the week

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor, 48, and the singer, 51, reunited on Friday after some brief time apart from one another.

Affleck previously spent time bonding with Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodríguez earlier in the week when the Justice League star was seen directing an undisclosed project in Las Vegas that featured Rodríguez, 76, on the set. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source now tells PEOPLE. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the source adds. "Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

Prior to their reunion, Lopez had been keeping busy filming a music video in Miami Beach. She also just signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix with a focus on diversity and inclusion both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Since then, the pair has been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and Miami, where Lopez has her home base.

Earlier this month, another source told PEOPLE the two "are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

"They also want to take a trip," the source noted.

The source also revealed that Lopez "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle before officially splitting by January 2004.

In April, Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with the athlete.