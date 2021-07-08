Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a Fourth of July weekend getaway in the Hamptons where the actor spent more time with the singer and her children

Jennifer and Ben Return to L.A. After 'Amazing' Hamptons Holiday: He's 'Bonding' with Her Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned to the West Coast!

A source close to Lopez, 51, tells PEOPLE the couple returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday night after spending a few days in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July weekend.

"They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone," says the source.

The source adds, "Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids" 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck, 48, were spotted enjoying a walk together on Saturday in New York's Hamptons, stepped out in casual coordinated ensembles as they walked with their arms around each other.

The pair appeared to be inseparable, sharing a kiss during their stroll.

"They were with family and friends and had several activities planned, including beach outings, boating and a BBQ," a source told PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The insider added that "their relationship is very strong," and Lopez "is beyond happy" with Affleck.

"Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen," a source recently told PEOPLE, as another insider said of the "Cambia el Paso" singer, "She spends as much time with Ben as possible."

Affleck and Lopez's Hamptons getaway came one day after the two were spotted walking around Universal Studios Hollywood with their children, per photos published by Page Six.

Dressed casually in a white tank top, baggy pants and sneakers, the "Cambia el Paso" singer brought along Max and Emme. Affleck, meanwhile, donned a hoodie and jeans, and was seen with son Samuel beside him.

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.