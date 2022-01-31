Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed holding hands as they walked toward their car following their evening out on Sunday in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as They Step Out for Date Night in Beverly Hills

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are staying warm together!

The couple were beaming Sunday night as they were snapped during a date night in Beverly Hills, California, holding hands as they walked toward their car following their evening out.

Lopez, 52, wore a black blazer over a sheer top, plaid skirt and black boots for the occasion, carrying a white shopping bag.

Meanwhile, the actress-singer's actor-director beau, 49, wore a navy-blue coat over a button-up shirt in a similar shade, finishing the look in corduroy slacks and black shoes.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday.

Affleck spent time with his children — daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, plus son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE.

The following day, the Argo star celebrated Christmas with Lopez, her children and his mother. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall," the insider added.

Earlier that month, Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's new film The Tender Bar.

Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a pale-blue dress at the TCL Chinese Theatre, smiling with Affleck, who wore a black tie for the event.

The actress and singer, whose romantic comedy Marry Me premieres Feb. 11, also walked the red carpet in October for the New York City premiere of Affleck's other film The Last Duel.