Jennifer Lopez, who turned 52 on Saturday, has been enjoying her birthday festivities in St. Tropez with boyfriend Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss and Cuddle in Sweet Pics from Her Romantic Birthday Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to heat up St. Tropez.

Various photos from the singer's French Riviera getaway with her boyfriend, during which they've been celebrating her 52nd birthday, show the couple sharing smooches and taking in the sites of the coastal town.

In one snapshot — which Lopez posted to social media on Saturday — she and Affleck, 48, engaged in a rather steamy kiss aboard a boat.

Other images show Affleck with his arm around Lopez as they shared a walk together, and the pair leaning in close for another smooch.

In a fourth photograph, Lopez and Affleck were all smiles as they lived it up at the L'Opéra nightclub, where they celebrated with an intimate group of friends on Saturday.

The two got cozy in a booth as they sang along to her 2002 single "Jenny from the Block," which featured Affleck in the music video.

They didn't appear to shy away from showing PDA, either, as they were surrounded by friends and fans — some of whom posted videos from the festivities to Instagram.

Lopez and Affleck made their rekindled romance Instagram official when they shared a passionate kiss in one of the pictures she posted Saturday.

In the photos, the "Cambia El Paso" singer wore a red-and-yellow chevron, two-piece swimsuit, paired with a brightly colored caftan, gold jewelry and a sunhat. Meanwhile, Affleck opted for a casual button-up top on the water.

"5 2 … what it do …💗," Lopez captioned the romantic images.

Although Lopez's pal Leah Remini previously posted a photo of her and Affleck at her birthday party, Saturday marked the first time the lovebirds shared a glimpse at their relationship on their own social media accounts.

A source told PEOPLE on Sunday that Lopez and Affleck were "having a beautiful trip," noting, "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night."

"She looked gorgeous and very happy," the insider added.

The stars' romantic yachting trip comes as Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez also posted photos from another boat off St. Tropez, where he has been celebrating his own upcoming 46th birthday.

"He's with family and friends and people he works with," a source told PEOPLE. "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."

Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement in April after four years together. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Lopez and Affleck began seeing each other again later that month following his split from Ana de Armas. The current couple originally began dating in July 2002, after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Affleck and Lopez are "madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."