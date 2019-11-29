Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite to Spend a 'Fun Thanksgiving' with Their Kids in L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent Thanksgiving together!

Affleck and Garner, both 47, reunited on Thursday for the holiday, which they spent with their three children — Violet, 13; Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7 — as well as his mother in Los Angeles.

“They all celebrated Thanksgiving together. It’s very important for both Jennifer and Ben that they celebrate all the holidays together as a family,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Ben looks great. He returned to L.A. to have a fun Thanksgiving with his kids,” a separate insider says, adding that “they all took the kids to the movies.”

Affleck, who has been filming Deep Water in New Orleans, and Garner have remained on good terms since they finalized their divorce in October 2018.

The father of three has been outspoken about his struggles with addiction and has thanked Garner for her support.

In a candid interview this March, Affleck told Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, that he’s thankful to have “wonderful” Garner as a co-parent.

“When somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life and that’s good,” the Triple Frontier actor said.

A source told PEOPLE in August: “Ben’s relationship with Jen is strong. She’s really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids.”