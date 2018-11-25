Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'Are in a Good Place' After 'Some Ups and Downs': Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are moving forward as committed parents.

Weeks after the stars officially divorced, a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE about their side-by-side approach to raising their children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible,” the source says. “They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking or watching movies.”

“They have both had some ups and downs this year, and they seem to be in a good place,” the friend adds.

Affleck and Garner, who first announced their split in June 2015, put their co-parenting philosophy on display when they spent Thanksgiving with their children.

“Jen, Ben and the kids were in Montana for Thanksgiving,” a Garner source told PEOPLE this week, adding, “This was long planned. They always celebrate big holidays together as a family.”

“The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked,” a friend of the former couple said.

Alongside a playful throwback photo in which she dressed up as a pilgrim, Garner, 46, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, “Thanksgiving is for family and friends, food and football—but don’t forget FUN.”

In a year of “ups and downs,” one of the ups of Garner’s year is her romance with Cali Group CEO John Miller.

“She doesn’t call him her boyfriend,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier in November about Garner’s new connection. “But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it’s easy.”

“She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” the insider added. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”

Affleck, also 46, is open to Garner getting friendly with a new flame, an Affleck friend told PEOPLE in October.

“Ben will always want the best for Jen,” the insider said. “They continue to have a really strong relationship and both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids. She has always been supportive of him.”

Affleck has most recently dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

In October, Affleck addressed his recent rehab stay, where he was treated for 40 days. Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22 to address his alcohol addiction, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Garner was seen driving him to the treatment center.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck wrote in the statement, posted to his Instagram. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”