Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Celebrate Thanksgiving with Kids on ‘Long-Planned’ Trip: Sources

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have a history of spending Thanksgiving together as a family — and they didn’t let the tradition go this year.

Although Affleck and Garner, both 46, finalized their divorce earlier this month — three years after separating — they spent the November holiday in Montana with their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, sources tell PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Jen, Ben and the kids were in Montana for Thanksgiving,” a Garner source tells PEOPLE.

“This was long planned,” the insider adds. “They always celebrate big holidays together as a family.”

Dishing on the festive activities, a friend of the former couple adds, “The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck David Fisher/Rex USA

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Shares Thanksgiving Throwback Photo Dressed as a Pilgrim: ‘Don’t Forget Fun’

In the spirit of the holiday, the Camping star shared a sweet photo of herself dressed as a young girl dressed in a pilgrim costume (while her friend was dressed as a turkey).

“So many recipes floating for Thanksgiving, but how about a new tradition?” she wrote in the caption. “Invite a friend from a foreign land (in this case, England). Make up Thanksgiving traditions she has to follow. I dressed my darling Brit as a turkey and paraded her around the mean streets of Charleston, WV.”

“Thanksgiving is for family and friends, food and football—but don’t forget FUN. XXX Happy Thanksgiving!” Garner added.

On Saturday, the mother of three posted a video taken at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, showing her tap dancing on her star.

“Do you ever wonder what happens to the Walk of Fame Stars after the ceremony? 10 hours/month performing to keep your spot—it’s in the contract,” she joked in the caption.

Adding in a reference to one of the newest recipients of a coveted star, she added, “See you on Hollywood Blvd., @snoopdogg— I’ll be the one with the janky time step! (By the way—how fun would this really be?!”

As indicated by the hashtag “4millionthankyous,” the post may have been a way for her to commemorate reaching 4 million followers on Instagram.

Garner was honored with her own star on the Walk of Fame in August.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in N.Y.C for the First Time Amid New Romance

Garner is currently dating tech CEO John Miller, 40. The pair made their public debut in early November, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is getting very serious.

“She doesn’t call him her boyfriend,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it’s easy.”

“She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” the insider added. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”

Affleck has most recently dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

In October, Affleck addressed his recent rehab stay, where he was treated for 40 days. Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22 to address his alcohol addiction, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck wrote in the statement, posted to his Instagram. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”