Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite to Buy a Christmas Tree on Daughter Violet's Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are spreading Christmas cheer to their children.

On Sunday, the two exes were seen with their three children shopping for a Christmas tree. The day was a special one as it marked their daughter Violet’s 14th birthday.

“They spent time as a family, as they have done in the past,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They got a tree, decorated, went to church [and] saw a movie.”

Affleck and Garner, both 47, also share daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7. The two “work really hard to be united for their kids,” the insider continues. “This weekend was one example of that between picking out a tree, to movies, to just being as a family.”

The two finalized their divorce in October 2018 after announcing their separation in June 2015. They continue to be friends.

“Everyone is in a good place,” adds the source. “They all have a lot of love for each other.”

The family’s outing comes after they celebrated Thanksgiving together last week in Los Angeles.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “It’s very important for both Jennifer and Ben that they celebrate all the holidays together as a family.”

Affleck flew into the city from New Orleans where he’s currently filming Deep Water.

“Ben looks great. He returned to L.A. to have a fun Thanksgiving with his kids,” a separate source said, adding “they all took the kids to the movies.”

In a candid interview this March, Affleck told Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, that he’s thankful to have “wonderful” Garner as a co-parent.

“When somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life and that’s good,” the Triple Frontier actor said.

A source told PEOPLE in August: “Ben’s relationship with Jen is strong. She’s really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids.”