Ben Affleck Is a Broken Man Struggling to Make a Comeback in Powerful The Way Back Trailer

Ben Affleck is a troubled man on an unlikely path to redemption in the emotional first look at his new film, The Way Back.

The two minute trailer opens with an introductory montage about Affleck’s character Jack, who is a seemingly lost soul, suffering from depression and alcohol addiction.

“I’m fine,” he says to a woman checking in on him, but is clearly not. Later in the trailer, Jack’s daily schedule of showering and drinking before work, going to work, drinking at work and drinking at home, is interrupted when he’s asked to coach the high school basketball team where he was once a star. Slowly, and not without further mishaps and struggles, it seems like Affleck’s Jack might be on a healthier path to right a few life wrongs.

Affleck also posted the trailer on his social media accounts, with a message about how much it means to him.

“So proud of this one and the incredible team behind it. Here’s your first look at #TheWayBack, a story of endurance and redemption. In theaters this March,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Gavin O’Connor-directed film, previously known as Torrance, was Affleck’s first after completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center last October. Affleck and O’Connor (Warrior) also worked together on 2016’s The Accountant.

The Oscar winner, 47, has a personal connection to the material and has been open about his struggles with addiction, most recently admitting to a slip after footage surfaced on TMZ of Affleck appearing to be inebriated at a UNICEF Halloween party in West Hollywood.

“It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” Affleck told photographers in footage also obtained by TMZ following the incident.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he admitted via a post on social media last year after completing treatment. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

The actor has a busy work schedule ahead of him. In addition to The Way Back, Affleck is currently filming the drama Deep Water in New Orleans and also has the Netflix film adaptation of Joan Didion’s The Last Thing He Wanted opposite Anne Hathaway, arriving in 2020.

Affleck continues to work behind the camera, writing The Last Duel with longtime pal Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) for director Ridley Scott, and he just signed on to star in the erotic thriller Hypnotic from Sin City director Robert Rodriguez.

The Way Back, which also stars Janina Gavankar, Al Madrigal and Hayes MacArthur, is scheduled to open in theaters March 6, 2020.