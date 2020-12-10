Ben Affleck in Talks to Star in George Clooney's Film Adaptation of The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck and George Clooney may be joining forces on another feature film.

Affleck, 48, is in talks to star in Clooney's upcoming movie adaptation of The Tender Bar, based on the J.R. Moehringer 2005 memoir of the same name, according to Deadline.

Sources told the outlet that Affleck and Clooney — who previously worked together on Argo, for which they took home the Academy Award for Best Picture — have been looking to team up again for years, and the Good Will Hunting actor was high on Clooney's list to star in the film.

The coming-of-age story follows the author as he tries to find a replacement for his father, a New York City DJ who disappeared while his son was young.

Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov are producing the film through their Smokehouse Pictures banner along with Ted Hope. William Monahan wrote the script. It is unclear if Clooney will also act in the film as well as direct.

Clooney, 59, has previously directed numerous films including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men and Suburbicon.

He most recently directed The Midnight Sky for Netflix, premiering Dec. 23, which is based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

Meanwhile Affleck has been busy working on his upcoming thriller Dark Water with girlfriend Ana de Armas and earlier this year he starred in the sports drama The Way Back. He has also wrapped production on the Ridley Scott drama The Last Duel and will be in Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic.