Ben Affleck 'Is in a Great Place' 1-Year Sober: 'He Continues to Want to Be the Best Father'

Ben Affleck is celebrating 365 days of sobriety.

The actor, who revealed in October that he had completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for his battle with alcoholism, officially marked one year of being sober on Thursday — and according to a source, he’s doing better than ever.

“Ben is in a great place both in his recovery and life,” a source close to Affleck, 47, tells PEOPLE. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”

Besides working on his personal recovery, the source said he’s been devoted to his family and friends — especially his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — as well as his work commitments.

“He and Jen do amazingly well at co-parenting the children,” the source says. “They have shared a great summer with the kids doing outings, travels, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship.”

“Ben’s relationship with Jen is strong. She’s really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids,” the source continues.

“Ben has found balance between his work and home life,” adds the source. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”

Image zoom Ben Affleck Axelle/FilmMagic

RELATED: Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed 40-Day Rehab Stay: ‘I Am Fighting for Myself and My Family’

Affleck entered rehab for the third time last year on Aug. 22, after Garner, 47, was seen driving the Justice League star to a treatment center, PEOPLE confirmed.

He stayed at the center, with only brief breaks to work out at home and attend business meetings, until October when he broke his silence about his treatment in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” Affleck revealed in the Oct. 4 post. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle.”

“Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment,” he wrote. “I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Image zoom Ben Affleck Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

RELATED: Ben Affleck Is ‘Really Enjoying Summer with His Family’ as He Turns 47: Source

Most recently, Affleck has shown his commitment to his wellness by spending the summer months with his children.

“He is really enjoying his summer with the family,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that he and the kids had been spotted everywhere from Disneyland to fun dinners at Barton G. restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Ben was just doting over his kids,” the source said after Affleck’s June dinner outing.

The restaurant is “one of their favorite places to go as a family [and] the kids were hanging on him,” the source added.