Ben Affleck has nothing but love for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Triple Frontier actor shared a sweet tribute to Garner, the mother of his three children, and his own mom, Christine, on Instagram Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” he wrote, alongside a shot of Garner and Christine walking outside together, and a childhood photo of Affleck with his mom as a little boy.

Affleck, 46, and Garner, 47, share daughters Violet Anne, 13, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and son Samuel Garner, 7.

The Oscar-winning star also wrote that in their honor, he would be donating to two charities: Cut50’s Dignity for Incarcerated Woman campaign, and National Bail Out.

The former is “a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer,” while the latter “works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention,” Affleck explained.

As for their Mother’s Day plans, Garner said last month that the family shares a special tradition they plan on sticking to – even if the kids might be outgrowing it.

“All my kids sit on my lap every Mother’s Day [for a photo],” she said. “But they’re getting bigger and it’s hilarious.

“It used to be that they could fit, and now we just have to stack them and it’s a disaster,” she added. “They’re like, ‘Mom, when we’re 24, 21 and 18, we are sitting on your lap.’ And I’m like, ‘Great, I’ll keep my bone density up. That’s my part in this equation.’ ”

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and divorced in April 2017. Their split was finalized in October 2018, and a source told PEOPLE the couple would remain united for the sake of their kids.

“Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible. They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking, or watching movies,” the source said. “They have both had some ups and downs this year, and they seem to be in a good place.”

Affleck heaped praise on Garner in March, gushing on the Today show that he was lucky to have her as the mother of his children.

“When somebody’s’ the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life, and that’s good,” he said. “I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”

Affleck split with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in April for a second time after reuniting earlier this year.