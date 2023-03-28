Ben Affleck Honors 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez at 'AIR' Premiere: 'Helps Me in Every Conceivable Way'

Ben Affleck is giving major props to Jennifer Lopez.

During a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Weekly at the world premiere of his Nike drama AIR on Monday, the actor-filmmaker raved about his actress-musician wife and acknowledged the support she brings to his life and career.

"She's brilliant," Affleck, 50, told EW of Lopez, 53, who was by his side at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, "and [she] helps me in every conceivable way."

Affleck, who was seen smooching his wife on the carpet, looked dapper in a dark-blue suit while out celebrating his big night.

Lopez looked stunning in a neon-yellow dress featuring a beaded, high-neck top portion. She carried a coordinating clutch and sported sparkling earrings, with her hair swept into an elegant updo.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The two-time Oscar winner serves as director on AIR, a true story of how basketball legend Michael Jordan and Nike revolutionized the sneaker business in the 1980s.

The sports drama is co-produced by Affleck's best pal Matt Damon and along with Affleck and Damon, 52, stars Viola Davis as Jordan's mom Deloris, plus Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker.

Affleck plays Philip Knight, the co-founder of Nike, Inc., while Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing exec who helped sign Jordan to Nike and launch Air Jordan sneakers.

In a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck described Lopez's overall pop-culture savviness in helping him navigate the film.

"She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance," he said.

Ben Affleck in AIR (2023). COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS

The actor-director explained that his wife "helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shoes] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture."

"Black culture has historically pioneered music, dance, fashion, and it's then been stolen, appropriated, re-marketed as Elvis or whatever," Affleck added while referring to AIR.

"And in this case, [Nike], a White-run corporate entity, was starting to do business with African American athletes in an identity affiliation sales thing," he continued. "They were really taking value from what Michael Jordan represents and who he is."

"I don't think the meaning can be overstated," Affleck added. "They're going to switch from, 'Hey, guys, we are a nice shoe,' to, 'If Mike has it, you want it.' "

On the set of AIR, Affleck directed Damon for the first time in their Hollywood careers, but Damon is used to being coached by his longtime friend.

During a Q&A following a screening of the film in New York City on March 20, Affleck joked of Damon, "It's not the first time I've carried him!" according to IndieWire.

"It might seem like the first time he's directed me," said Damon with a laugh, adding, "I mean, we did high-school plays where he was like, 'Dude, I think you should do it like this.' "

Affleck and Damon won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar back in 1998 for writing Good Will Hunting together, which they also starred in. Affleck has since directed films like The Town and Argo, which won Best Picture in 2013, while the pair recently costarred in 2021's The Last Duel.

"He's been directing me for like 40-something years," Damon added at the Q&A of Affleck.

AIR is in theaters April 5.