The actor is filming a new movie in Boston, The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney.

Ben Affleck 'Happy' to Be Back to Work on Film with George Clooney, Says Source: 'He Is in a Good Place'

Ben Affleck is back to work in Boston!

The actor, 48, is in New England filming The Tender Bar, an upcoming drama directed by George Clooney, who produced Affleck's 2012 Best Picture Oscar winner Argo.

"Ben is excited to be in Boston," an Affleck source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "He and George are happy to be reunited and working together again."

A production source adds that "Affleck comes prepared and ready to film. He and George are great to work with."

The film is based on J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir and revolves around a young man (Tye Sheridan) growing up without a father, who starts spending time at his uncle's (Affleck) bar and is embraced by the locals who frequent the establishment.

Affleck recently opened up about how his struggles in life (he's been open about his battle with alcoholism) and being a father of three —daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 8, with ex Jennifer Garner — inform his career choices.

"Having seen enough ups and downs, having had children and divorce — I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter.