Ben Affleck Gets Haircut & Works Out Before Returning to Rehab: 'He’s Doing Well,' Says Source

Ben Affleck is focusing on self-improvement.

“On Saturday, Ben got a morning haircut at the Malibu Wave Salon,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the Oscar winner, 46, “also spent time at his Pacific Palisades house before returning to rehab,” where he’s seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

“He had another workout session with a trainer,” the source continued, remarking that “he has had a workout at home every day this week.”

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” the insider added.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Works Out with His Basketball Coach on Trip Home from Rehab

Another source tells PEOPLE that Affleck is “doing well” and attends daily meetings and workouts.

“He knows he needs to stay focused and listen to those around him,” the source added.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Enters Rehab for Third Time as ‘Visibly Upset’ Jennifer Garner Drives Him to Treatment

An insider previously revealed to PEOPLE that the actor was taking regular trips home to work out.

“He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers,” the insider said. “Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out for a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

Ben Affleck Desiree Navarro/WireImage

RELATED: Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Seen Driving Ben Affleck’s Car as He Returns to Rehab

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said.

By his side was ex Jennifer Garner, who arrived at his home with an addiction therapist. Garner, also 46, drove the actor to a Malibu treatment center the same day.

On the days leading to his return to rehab, an insider told PEOPLE, “Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.”