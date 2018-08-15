Ben Affleck Is 'in a Good Place Mentally' as He Celebrates His 46th Birthday: Source

Ben Affleck in L.A. on Aug. 13. X17online

Ben Affleck is in a happy, health-focused place as he celebrates his 46th birthday today.

After recently wrapping two film projects, spending the summer with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus and enjoying quality family time with ex Jennifer Garner and their three children, “Ben is doing well,” a friend close to the actor tells PEOPLE. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here.”

The Justice League star, who opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction last year, is continuing treatment. “He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” adds the Affleck pal. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

A little more than a year after making his relationship with Lindsay Shookus public, Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer, 38, “are in a good place,” says the source. They were most recently spotted together on a trip to Puerto Rico last month.

“They are enjoying each other’s company,” says the source. “She has been in L.A. more as there is downtime from SNL.”

Affleck and Garner, 46, were photographed last week meeting at his L.A. house. “He has a good relationship with Jennifer,” says the insider. “They meet up all the time to work on that friendship and also to be there for the kids.”

Last week, Garner and Affleck were warned by a Los Angeles judge that the court “may dismiss” their divorce case “for delay in prosecution” if they failed to provide the necessary documents in order for their split to be finalized. The pair filed for divorce in April 2017 after announcing their separation in 2015.

However, a source told PEOPLE previously the two are taking their time with their divorce as they’re focused on figuring out the best solution for them and their three children — daughters Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and son Samuel, 6.

“There is no rush here. They continue to figure out ways of working together as a family and this is what works for them,” the source said. “They are doing what’s best for their family.”