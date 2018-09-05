Ben Affleck Spotted Out of Rehab as Source Says He Regularly Goes Home to 'Work Out'

Ben Affleck has emerged from rehab two weeks after entering for treatment, sparking concern for his recovery. But a source tells PEOPLE Affleck is only leaving to work out.

“Ben is working out at his house,” the insider says. “He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers.”

“Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out,” the insider explains. “For a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

Another source says that what appears to be Shauna Sexton’s car was seen parked outside his house in Los Angeles. The Playboy model began dating Affleck shortly before he entered rehab.

His appearance on Tuesday comes a day after his ex Lindsay Shookus was spotted out in public for the first time since he was checked in.

According to the insider, Affleck is “doing great.”

“He is continually grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received,” adds the insider. “Between colleagues and friends, he’s gotten a lot of support.”

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck, 46, entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said.

By his side was ex Jennifer Garner, also 46, who arrived at his home with an addiction therapist. Garner drove the actor to a Malibu treatment center the same day.

Days leading to his return to rehab, an insider told PEOPLE: “Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.”

Several sources said Affleck had in fact been struggling again for months, though he had been going to meetings and working with a sober coach for much of the last year.

“He’s battled addiction for a long time now,” an Affleck source said, noting the star had been “constantly working on himself” but after splitting with Shookus in July “went into a darker and darker place until he had to reach out for help.”

Affleck’s first time in rehab was in 2001. In March 2017, he announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction again.

Affleck wrote on Facebook in 2017 after a previous stay in rehab: “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.