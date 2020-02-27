Ben Affleck Goes Blonde as He Joins Matt Damon and Adam Driver in France for The Last Duel

Ben Affleck is embracing a new look.

The actor, 47, was photographed on the set of his upcoming film The Last Duel in France on Tuesday. Affleck sported blonde hair, a blonde goatee, and red and gold finery for his role in the Ridley Scott film.

Also on set was Affleck’s longtime friend and previous Good Will Hunting collaborator Matt Damon, as well as Adam Driver.

Affleck and Damon teamed up to co-write the script for the film alongside Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). The project is their first writing collaboration since 1997’s Good Will Hunting, which earned them both an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

The film is based on the revenge novel by Eric Jager. Jager’s story, which is called The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, is a revenge story depicting two best friends, the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris.

Image zoom Ben Affleck on set BACKGRID

Carrouges goes to war and returns to accuse LeGris of raping his wife. When no one believes her, Carrouges asks the king of France for a chance to prove his wife was right. The two former friends end up in a duel to the death.

Damon will portray Carrouges while Driver will play LeGris, according to IMDb. It is unclear who Affleck is playing in the film, although based on his finery, it’s possible the actor will take on the role of King Charles VI who orders the two friends to settle their dispute.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer will act opposite the trio as Marguerite, Carrouges’ wife.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Fatherhood: ‘Kids Can Forgive Failings and Setbacks’

Damon opened up about reuniting with Affleck while on Conan in November 2019 saying, “We wrote it with an amazing writer named Nicole Holofcener. It’s about the last sanctioned duel in medieval France between these two knights, one of whom claimed the other raped his wife.”

“They could not resolve what had happened,” Damon continued. “And so they fought to the death to let God decide who was telling the truth and who wasn’t.”

“We thought it was this interesting story of perspectives, so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective and Ridley Scott is going to direct it.”

He added, “We’re really looking forward to it.”