Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill to Reshoot Justice League Scenes for Director’s Cut: Report

The movie originally hit theaters in 2017 with added scenes from Joss Whedon, who took over after Zack Snyder had to step down

Zack Snyder is working hard to give fans the best version of Justice League.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director is set to bring the major cast of the 2017 blockbuster back for reshoots in October in order to complete the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League. The director's cut will now debut as a four-part limited series on HBO Max next year.

The reshoots will reportedly bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill as Superman.

In May, Snyder announced his cut of the 2017 film would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version of the film.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.

Image zoom Clay Enos/DC Comics

A closer look at Batman in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted online over the weekend with Affleck, 48, wearing the iconic suit and cowl in an angled photograph.

Snyder celebrated Batman Day by sharing a black and white photograph of Affleck as the character, writing, "Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit…"

"He is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world. #BatmanDay," Snyder tweeted.