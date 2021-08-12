The trio enjoyed dinner together at Craig's in West Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Enjoy a Night Out in L.A. with Her Daughter Emme

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their date night a family affair.

On Wednesday, Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 52, enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles, where the couple was joined by the singer's 13-year-old daughter, Emme, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Dining at Craig's in West Hollywood, Affleck wore a dark, long-sleeve shirt over a white T-shirt and black pants, while Lopez stunned in a beige tank top that she tucked into a pair of white pants.

The trio's night out comes a month after Lopez and Emme spent time with Affleck at Universal CityWalk.

There, the actor was seen enjoying a fun day out with his 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and his 9-year-old son Samuel, alongside Emme. Affleck's oldest daughter, Violet, 15, Lopez and her son Max, 13, weren't present for the outing.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Affleck was getting to know Lopez's twins and that they are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where he lives.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source said. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."