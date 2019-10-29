Ben Affleck ‘Didn’t Try to Make Any Excuses’ for Halloween Party Relapse: Source

A day after Ben Affleck appeared inebriated at a Halloween party, the actor showed up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house to make amends for his actions.

“Ben is very honest that he isn’t perfect. He didn’t try to make any excuses,” a source tells PEOPLE of how the actor handled his sobriety slip.

“He was just very clear that he doesn’t want to keep drinking. He wants to be sober. Staying sober is constant work for Ben. Sometimes he makes terrible decisions. But he wants to be the best dad to his kids.”

Affleck, 47, was spotted attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Saturday night. In a video obtained by TMZ, Affleck seemed to have trouble walking while leaving his hotel for the ball. Photos from the night show the star wearing a dark suit and a Halloween skull mask over his face.

The next morning, in more footage obtained by TMZ, Affleck can be heard saying, “It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” before entering Garner’s home.

The source tells PEOPLE that Garner, 47, is concerned about Affleck but will always root for him to stay sober and be present in their kids’ lives. The two share daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

“She will continue to support and be hopeful about his sobriety,” the source says of Garner. “This is the father of her children and she will always help Ben as much as she can.”

Hours ahead of the party, the actor addressed having been in recovery for over a year on social media after cracking a joke about his personal life.

“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” he wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he continued.