Ben Affleck Denies Being on Raya After Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan Claims They Matched

Ben Affleck attends the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Emma Hernan attends the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party at City Market Social House on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate)

Ben Affleck is off the market and off the apps.

The Academy Award winner, 49, denied that he has an online dating profile after Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan claimed on a Season 5 episode of the Netflix real estate reality show that she previously matched with Affleck on Raya.

"Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," a rep for Affleck tells PEOPLE.

Hernan, 30, claimed to costar Chrishell Stause that she matched with Affleck while discussing the exclusive, high-profile dating app during the episode "Do You Think We're Friends?," which dropped Friday with the rest of the season.

"Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl..." Stause, 40, said as Hernan chimed in: "He may or may not have been texting me."

"He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times," she explained, adding: "I didn't go."

"You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt," Stause joked to Hernan, who claimed: "Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line."

Affleck has previously poked fun at rumors that he's on Raya, while asking the app to join him in contributing to a good cause. "HA, you got me. I'm dating," he wrote on Instagram in 2019.

In the same post, the Argo actor-director advocated for Midnight Mission and their work with people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

"I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate," Affleck wrote at the time.

The actor recently got engaged to Jennifer Lopez, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month, after the couple reconnected last year.