Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed 40-Day Rehab Stay: 'I Am Fighting for Myself and My Family'

Ben Affleck is breaking his silence after completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center.

The actor, 46, posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram Thursday where he reveals he is now continuing outpatient care after wrapping up his stay this week. Affleck also thanks fans and family for the well wishes he has received while in treatment.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck says in the statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Seen Together at His House as He Continues Rehab Treatment

He continues, “So many of people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Returns to Family Home After Rehab Stint: ‘He’s Happy to Be Back With His Kids’

Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22 after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was seen arriving at his house twice throughout the day before driving the Justice League star to a treatment center, PEOPLE confirmed. He had been staying at the center, with only brief breaks to workout at home and attend business meetings, ever since.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Is ‘Doing Great’ in Rehab, His Brother Casey Affleck Says

“As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure,” Affleck writes. “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

Affleck previously entered rehab in 2001 and, years later, announced he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction in March 2017. A source recently told PEOPLE that Affleck seemed to be taking this trip differently.

“Ben seems to take this rehab visit more seriously,” the insider said. “This time is different. He doesn’t want his kids to have to go through this again. Ben is really trying very hard to get better.”

Affleck shares three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — with Garner, 46.