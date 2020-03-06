Ben Affleck Reveals He Borrowed the Batman Suit for His Son’s Birthday: 'That Was a Lot of Fun'

Ben Affleck may be done playing Batman, but he had a good time playing the role — especially when it came to surprising his kids.

The actor, 47, looked back at his career and reflected on playing the Caped Crusader in a video for GQ which was published on Friday.

“I had a good time, I loved Detroit. My kids came out and visited me and saw me in the Batsuit,” Affleck said. “They let me borrow the suit for my son’s birthday so that was a lot of fun. I sort of had my fill of that.”

The Oscar-winning director, writer and actor shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and son Samuel, 8.

Affleck admitted he “sort of had my fill” of playing Batman after 2017’s Justice League.

“When they asked me if id like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie, I found that I had kind of at some point lost me enthusiasm or passion for it,” he said. “For me, it had become something different and it was clear to me that it was time to move on.”

On Tuesday, Affleck spoke more about his kids while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! revealing that Adam Driver sent Samuel a handful of Star Wars toys for his birthday — to go along with a signed card, picture and video message from “Kylo Ren,” Driver’s character in the franchise.

“It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment,” Affleck said as he recalled watching his son open his gifts.

“Adam made me a hero to my kids. And I will never, ever, every forget it,” he continued. “It’s a really good lesson in doing those small gestures of kindness, because you haven no idea. For [Adam], he’s like, ‘Yeah, send the Kylo Ren doll and the Kylo Ren LEGO and the picture of Kylo Ren signed by Kylo Ren.’ But it meant the f—ing world to [Samuel]. So much.”

Affleck’s new film, The Way Back, is now playing in theaters.