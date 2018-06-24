Double Date! Ben Affleck Was in a 'Great Mood' While Bonding with Lindsay Shookus' Parents: Source

The more the merrier!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were seen going out to dinner with the producer’s parents in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night.

The Justice League actor, 45, dressed casually for the family outing, wearing a leather jacket, dark t-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Shookus, 38, also opted for a low-key ensemble, wearing a light pink sweater, a pair of ripped jeans and white heels.

According to an onlooker, the whole group enjoyed a two-hour dinner while sitting on the patio at Cassia, a restaurant that serves Southeast Asian cuisine.

“Ben was in a great mood,” the eyewitness tells PEOPLE of the outing. “Lindsay seemed very happy to have her parents here.”

As for Affleck’s connection with the Shookus family, “You could tell Ben gets along great with her parents,” the eyewitness remarks. “They were all chatting and laughing. They shared a family style dinner with several of the restaurant favorites, including chickpea curry and steak frites. Ben picked up the check at the end of the night.”

The couple, who went public with their romance last summer, were previously seen sharing a private dinner date on Monday night.

Shookus — who worked for years as a behind-the-scenes star-maker at Saturday Night Live — recently opened up to Elle about suddenly “being considered a public figure.”

“It’s strange to me,” she said. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.”

Shookus, who has a 5-year-old daughter from a previous marriage to producer Kevin Miller, also added that over the past two years she’s “put a lot of time…into just making myself better internally.”

“Self-love means something. I thought it was all a joke for a long time. It’s really important. Giving yourself a break is really important,” she added.

Affleck also shares three children with ex Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and Shookus are “very much still together.” Another source said the couple is “not rushing anything,” but that they “enjoy each other’s company” and “are in a committed relationship.”