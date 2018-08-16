Ben Affleck and His Three Kids Are All Smiles as They Grab Dinner for His 46th Birthday

Ben Affleck spent some quality time with his three kids on his 46th birthday.

The actor took 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel to dinner Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The family was all smiles as they headed into Barton G, the same restaurant where they celebrated his birthday last year.

His ex and mother to his kids, Jennifer Garner, was not present and neither was his current girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck looked like a proud dad during the outing, sweetly hugging Violet at one point and later helping look-alike son Samuel hop in their waiting car after the meal. Violet, meanwhile, looked just like her mom as she flashed a shy smile towards the cameras.

Garner praised Affleck’s love towards their three kids in an Instagram post on Father’s Day earlier this summer.

“Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them,” Garner wrote alongside a sepia-colored photo of her ex-husband. The actress also added the hashtags #threeluckykids and #haveagreatday.

His birthday comes after recently wrapping two film projects, spending the summer with Shookus and enjoying quality family time with Garner and the kids.

“Ben is doing well,” a friend close to the actor told PEOPLE on his birthday. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here.”

Ben Affleck JB Lacroix/ WireImage

The Justice League star, who opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction last year, is continuing treatment.

“He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” adds the Affleck pal. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”