Ben Affleck Beams as He Talks Working with Jennifer Lopez on New Film: 'What a Joy to Do Something with Her'

Ben Affleck is overjoyed to be teaming up with wife Jennifer Lopez on an upcoming project from his new production company Artists Equity.

During Affleck's Sunday appearance with Artists Equity co-founder, Air costar and longtime friend Matt Damon on CBS Sunday Mornings, the actor-director discussed Lopez's involvement in the company's next film Unstoppable, after Deadline first reported her casting on Friday.

"I know where you're going with this. But I'm gonna tell you who the lead actor is," Affleck said when asked about Lopez's role in the film, which will center around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University. Actor Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) will portray him in the upcoming film, according to Deadline.

"We always hire the very best performers," Affleck told CBS Sunday Mornings when asked who else might star in the film. "And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice."

Discussing Lopez, who most recently starred in the romantic comedy/action movie Shotgun Wedding, Affleck smiled and said, "She may be doing that movie."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Grammys on Feb. 5. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," he said during the interview as he praised the opportunity to work with his wife, whom he married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after they famously rekindled their romance in 2021.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," Affleck told CBS Sunday Mornings about working with Lopez, noting: "If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."

"And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?" he added.

Unstoppable will be directed by Billy Goldenberg, who has otherwise worked with Affleck as an editor on his new movie Air, as well as Argo (2012), per Deadline. Robles, who was a three-time All American during his collegiate wrestling career, is expected to be "heavily involved" in the movie, the outlet reported.