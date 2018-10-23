Ben Affleck Back At Work After Rehab as Basketball Player Struggling with Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck is happy to be back at work.

The Oscar winner, 46, was seen smiling wide while shooting his new movie Torrance alongside True Blood actress Janina Gavankar on Monday. The project marks Affleck’s first movie since completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction earlier this month.

Affleck’s new role has some parallels to his own life, as the actor is playing a former basketball star who struggles with alcohol addiction. His character tries to redeem himself by coaching a high school basketball team, with Gavankar playing his ex-wife who still cares about him.

The actor was seen working out regularly for this movie while still in rehab with daily training at his house. He was even seen with a basketball coach a few times as he got in shape to play a former athlete.

Affleck also announced earlier he had completed a 40-day rehab stay and would be continuing outpatient treatment. Affleck also thanked fans and family for the well wishes he has received while in treatment.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck said in a statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck started treatment on Aug. 22 after ex-wife Jennifer Garner drove him to rehab following an intervention at his home.