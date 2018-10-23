Ben Affleck Back At Work After Rehab as Basketball Player Struggling with Alcohol Addiction

Clint Brewer/BACKGRID
Ale Russian
October 23, 2018 03:31 PM

Ben Affleck is happy to be back at work.

The Oscar winner, 46, was seen smiling wide while shooting his new movie Torrance alongside True Blood actress Janina Gavankar on Monday. The project marks Affleck’s first movie since completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction earlier this month.

Affleck’s new role has some parallels to his own life, as the actor is playing a former basketball star who struggles with alcohol addiction. His character tries to redeem himself by coaching a high school basketball team, with Gavankar playing his ex-wife who still cares about him.

The actor was seen working out regularly for this movie while still in rehab with daily training at his house. He was even seen with a basketball coach a few times as he got in shape to play a former athlete.

Ben Affleck
JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Affleck also announced earlier he had completed a 40-day rehab stay and would be continuing outpatient treatment. Affleck also thanked fans and family for the well wishes he has received while in treatment.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck said in a statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck started treatment on Aug. 22 after ex-wife Jennifer Garner drove him to rehab following an intervention at his home.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.